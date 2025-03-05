Protecting South Australian Elderly from the State, Bureaucracy, and Institutions

Matilda Bawden is a dedicated and highly skilled social worker with extensive experience in specialist support coordination. She holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Social Administration, equipping her with both the academic foundation and practical expertise needed to navigate complex social systems and advocate for individuals facing diverse challenges.

In her role as a Specialist Support Co-Ordinator, Matilda is deeply committed to empowering individuals by developing personalized support plans that enhance their independence and well-being. Her compassionate and client-centered approach ensures that the voices of those she supports are heard, and their needs are met with dignity and respect.

As a founding member of the Community Linkages, Inclusion & Innovation Centre (CLIIC), Matilda has been at the forefront of creating an inclusive and innovative community hub that brings together resources, expertise, and support services. CLIIC’s mission is to foster social inclusion, promote accessibility, and create meaningful opportunities for marginalized groups, and Matilda’s leadership has been instrumental in shaping its vision and success.

Her work is rooted in a passion for social justice and an unwavering belief in the power of community-driven solutions. Matilda continues to advocate for systemic change that breaks down barriers and builds stronger, more supportive communities for all.

A Current Affair Expose

Previous Substacks regarding Matilda’s work

A South Australian Story 👇

Share

Click here if you’d like to buy me a coffee instead? or scan 👇

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: Mark Neugebauer accepts no advertising or compensation, and has no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post. However individuals on a personal level may subscribe financially to Mark’s Substack