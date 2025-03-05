Playback speed
Protecting South Australian Elderly from the State, Bureaucracy, and Institutions

A discussion with Dr Matilda Bawden (B.A.;B.Soc. Admin.; HonDPsych (IBSS))
Matilda Bawden is a dedicated and highly skilled social worker with extensive experience in specialist support coordination. She holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Social Administration, equipping her with both the academic foundation and practical expertise needed to navigate complex social systems and advocate for individuals facing diverse challenges.

In her role as a Specialist Support Co-Ordinator, Matilda is deeply committed to empowering individuals by developing personalized support plans that enhance their independence and well-being. Her compassionate and client-centered approach ensures that the voices of those she supports are heard, and their needs are met with dignity and respect.

As a founding member of the Community Linkages, Inclusion & Innovation Centre (CLIIC), Matilda has been at the forefront of creating an inclusive and innovative community hub that brings together resources, expertise, and support services. CLIIC’s mission is to foster social inclusion, promote accessibility, and create meaningful opportunities for marginalized groups, and Matilda’s leadership has been instrumental in shaping its vision and success.

Her work is rooted in a passion for social justice and an unwavering belief in the power of community-driven solutions. Matilda continues to advocate for systemic change that breaks down barriers and builds stronger, more supportive communities for all.

A Current Affair Expose

A South Australian Story 👇

