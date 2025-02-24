Playback speed
Share post
Episode 45 - ‘Wake up Australia'

Dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix - News and commentary from Bruce's perspective: Monday 24 February 2025
Mark Neugebauer
Feb 24, 2025
Transcript

Content covered this week

Trump really does value free speech - a lever for tariff deals?

China responds to our provocations in the South China Seal by sailing 2 warships in the Tasman Sea.

New US HHS Secretary RFKJ puts *everything* on the table for review

Not easy being green, more solar and e-bike fires - one fatal

Rails strikes in NSW over a 32% pay claim: greedy or barely keeping up?

Report from the US: most ‘foreign aid’ is spent at home.

Whyalla (Green) steel fails again, so Albo gets the cheque book out - we are all Green Steel investors now.

Election time freestuff being thrown around, now it’s ‘free’ healthcare.

Who else wants free stuff? Farmers and flood victims now.

and more

Senator Malcolm Roberts - Dr David Martin

Global Financial Manipulation

Mark Neugebauer
·
March 10, 2024
Global Financial Manipulation

Have you heard people talking about Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC’s), zero cash, Universal Basic Income (UBI’S), ATM and Bank closures, limits to the funds you can withdraw, etc.?

Read full story

