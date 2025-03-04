Mark is joined by: Ashlyn Vice, South Australian State Director for the Australian Christian Lobby (ACL)

Ashlyn Vice serves as the South Australian State Director for the Australian Christian Lobby (ACL).

In this role, she actively engages with community leaders and organizes events to promote Christian values.

For instance, she has invited church and Christian school leaders in South Australia to collaborate on initiatives supporting these values.

She also hosted the "Christian Worldview Summit – A World Restored" conference in October 2024, featuring worship sessions and discussions on faith-based topics.

Additionally, Ashlyn has been involved in organizing events like the Adelaide Walk for Life 2025, aiming to raise awareness about life issues.

