2025 WA STATE ELECTION - Vote Wisely Resource document explained by Sharon Cousins

Electoral researcher Sharon Cousins walks through a document developed to help WA voters make wise decisions about how they want to be governed for the next 4 years.
Mark Neugebauer
Mar 01, 2025
8
1
Transcript

Sharon Cousins: Researcher, Writer & Elections Analyst

As an independent researcher, writer and analyst, I have 20 years of experience with Federal, State, Territory and Local Council Elections. Since 2003, I have been involved with voluntarily assisting various political party Candidates and Independents as a Campaign Worker or Coordinator with election documentation, research, marketing and writing or reviewing Candidate profile statements. More

Link to Vote Wisely Home page

Link to WA Election page

