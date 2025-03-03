Episode 46 - ‘Wake up Australia'

Topics covered in the stream

South Australia’s Satellite monitored from Lot 14

BBC report says 80% of ICE cars must go, we must reduce air travel, and meat and dairy consumption

Smart meters will turn off your AC on hot days

Australia’s NVES *will* stop your buying your favourite tradie ute

Update on S Korea EV fire - Upgraded extinguisher systems in carparks

You will eat ze bugs - Bird Flu still smouldering away

Diversity is strength update - MSM now admit multiculturalism has failed

Free speech update - SMH says your kid’s inheritence is unfair and should be stolen

Our public Hospitals are broken because the public are broken

Utah ends water fluoridation - ‘allows people to make their own decisions’

Trump announces BTC is a strategic asset

Many enjoy ‘Rainbow weekend’, but leave the kids alone.

Share

Click here if you’d like to buy me a coffee instead? or scan 👇

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: Mark Neugebauer accepts no advertising or compensation, and has no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post. However individuals on a personal level may subscribe financially to Mark’s Substack