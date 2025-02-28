Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

The Rainbow corporation moves further into South Australian Local Government

Discussing Rainbow Council Project by the Rainbow Alliance and the South Australian Local Government Association (SALGA)
Mark Neugebauer
Feb 28, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

Links from Stream

Presentation of evidence for alleged crimes perpetrated against the people of the state of South Australia within the Commonwealth of Australia.

Presentation of evidence for alleged crimes perpetrated against the people of the state of South Australia within the Commonwealth of Australia.

Mark Neugebauer
·
9:08 AM
Read full story

VH Council Meeting Minutes

Rainbow Council Project

LBGTIQ Dates

Corporate Equality Index

Share

Mark’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Click here if you’d like to buy me a coffee instead? or scan 👇

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: Mark Neugebauer accepts no advertising or compensation, and has no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post. However individuals on a personal level may subscribe financially to Mark’s Substack

Mark’s Substack
Mark’s Substack
Authors
Mark Neugebauer
Recent Posts
Episode 45 - ‘Wake up Australia'
  Mark Neugebauer
Mark catches up with Bernard Gaynor - Protecting Children, Culture and more
  Mark Neugebauer
Mark catches up with Bronwyn Holm from EARTHFOOD about her upcoming SA tour.
  Mark Neugebauer
Episode 44 - ‘Wake up Australia' - Dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix
  Mark Neugebauer
South Australia in Focus Update - Monday 17 February 2025
  Mark Neugebauer
WITNESS STATEMENT - Update #1 - Video from live stream
  Mark Neugebauer
South Australia in Focus - Mark catches up with Jodie Pickard from Love Adelaide
  Mark Neugebauer