Previous Media releases from Forensic Social Worker & human rights advocate, Matilda Bawden covering this case. 👇
KIARA’S LAW: COMMUNITY CALLS TO TAKE FAMILY MATTERS OUT OF SACAT TO STOP HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES
·
👇
👇
SYSTEMIC ABUSES OF ELDERLY AND DISABLED PERSONS LEADS TO A PUBLIC MEETING TO ADDRESS CRISIS
·
👇
👇
Mark’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The silent killing field! A loving son's plea for changes to SACAT and the OPA in South Australia after the Death of his mother in State Care