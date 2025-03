Mark is joined by: Wade Northausen from Billboard Battalion

Wade Northausen is a third-generation Australian farmer and the founder of Billboard Battalion, a platform dedicated to advocating for farmers' rights and exposing governmental overreach. With over 40 years of experience in agricultural politics, Wade has been a steadfast advocate for farmers, serving as President of the West Goulburn branch of the Victorian Farmers Federation/United Dairy Farmers Victoria.

In 2019, he founded Southern Basin Communities to address the adverse effects of the Murray-Darling Basin Plan on agriculture and the environment.

In response to governmental overreach during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wade launched Billboard Battalion to provide honest, credible information and challenge policies affecting Australians. His unwavering commitment to truth and justice continues to inspire and mobilize communities nationwide.

Web - https://billboardbattalion.com/

FB - https://www.facebook.com/BillboardBattalion

Share

Click here if you’d like to buy me a coffee instead? or scan 👇

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: Mark Neugebauer accepts no advertising or compensation, and has no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post. However individuals on a personal level may subscribe financially to Mark’s Substack