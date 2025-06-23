Episode 62 - ‘Wake up Australia'

Special guest, introducing a stand in host for Bruce

Another middle east war

So much for Trump ending them

What does Israel have on the US Government?

What is it costing?

What will Trump do?

AI is now so good they can fake anything

Health Updates

Autism advocates attack RFKJ - but why?

Roundup and Cancer

Australian economy is stuffed - so Albo wants you to pay more tax

Air India Crash thoughts - how can 2 engines fail simultaneously?

and more

