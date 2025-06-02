Episode 59 - ‘Wake up Australia'

Club Grubbery talk to a pastor from behind the Iron Curtain of Canada

Moderna mNexspike but will their share price keep tanking

Health Minister - get your boosters

Some calm COVID variant reporting in between the sensationalised MSM hysteria

Childrens Health Defense new movie Vaxxed III

Silver bullet - Dr Yeadon’s message

Young Australian’s bowel cancer rates skyrocketing - but why?

Car driven through crowd in Liverpool - why were police so quick to tell us ‘white male’ had been arrested.

The latest COVID variant has been detected released what do we need to know?

RFKJ agrees the science is bought and paid for - will stop staff publishing in Lancet, JAMA, and NEJM

Not easy being green: Wind turbine fire in Victoria, EV’s now loose HALF their value within 2 years

Victoria bans machetes to deal with African youth crime gangs, Bolt asks if we should ban incompatible immigrants instead?

Zombie stories - MEN must stop attacking women

No free lunch - More dangerous side effects of Ozempic surface

and more

