Episode 59 - ‘Wake up Australia'

Club Grubbery talk to a pastor from behind the Iron Curtain of Canada
Moderna mNexspike but will their share price keep tanking
Health Minister - get your boosters
Some calm COVID variant reporting in between the sensationalised MSM hysteria
Childrens Health Defense new movie Vaxxed III
Silver bullet - Dr Yeadon’s message
Young Australian’s bowel cancer rates skyrocketing - but why?
Car driven through crowd in Liverpool - why were police so quick to tell us ‘white male’ had been arrested.
The latest COVID variant has been
detected released what do we need to know?
RFKJ agrees the science is bought and paid for - will stop staff publishing in Lancet, JAMA, and NEJM
Not easy being green: Wind turbine fire in Victoria, EV’s now loose HALF their value within 2 years
Victoria bans machetes to deal with
African youth crime gangs, Bolt asks if we should ban incompatible immigrants instead?
Zombie stories - MEN must stop attacking women
No free lunch - More dangerous side effects of Ozempic surface
and more
Mark’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Click here if you’d like to buy me a coffee instead! or scan 👇
Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.
Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.
Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.
Disclosure: Mark Neugebauer accepts no advertising or compensation, and has no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post. However individuals on a personal level may subscribe financially to Mark’s Substack
Share this post