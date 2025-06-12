Australian statesman justifiably unleashes on Australia's Legacy media

After so much has been uncovered and learnt by many Aussies over the past 5 years, Graham’s message is one that now resonates with hundreds of thousands of them.

Is it any wonder, then that during the past few weeks we have learnt that after 16 years Channel 10’s the Project had been axed as reported here.

Here is a quick piece from the article, quote:

Network Ten's president, Beverley McGarvey, broke the bombshell news to staff in a meeting at the broadcaster's Melbourne headquarters on Monday, confirming long-standing rumours that the show was on its last legs. In a four-minute speech, first reported by news.com.au, McGarvey admitted discussions about pulling the plug on the light news and current affairs program had been going on for years. She blamed the show's demise on a seismic shift in how Aussies consume media, especially among the The Project's core younger audience. 'Younger demographics in particular, who really made the show thrive in the beginning, have just evolved,' she said. 'They're watching different platforms and they're watching different services.'

Many people including myself felt that The Project was just a state propaganda leftists mouthpiece, and here was one example.

The full episode from the above can be seen here. 👇

And following shortly after the announcement about The Project, Australians were treated with another legacy media program axing. This time it was Australia’s $1.2 Billion funded public broadcaster’s, QandA Program that hit the deck after 17 years, as reported here.

Here is a quick piece from that article, quote:

The show has also seen its ratings collapse in the last five years. From a peak 600,000 viewers in 2020, Q+A crashed to a low of just above 200,000 people tuning in across the five major capital cities in April 2021. In August 2023, during the show's 'Garma Special', Q+A received its lowest ratings ever, with fewer than 84,000 metro viewers. Daily Mail Australia's Political Editor Peter Van Onselen called out the show's collapse in 2023 and said it would not be missed if it didn't return to ABC's roster in 2024. In an opinion piece for The Australian, Van Onselen pointed out Q+A had received just 203,000 views nationally at that time. 'With numbers this woeful coupled with how out of touch with mainstream Australia the program has become, it really needs to be put out of its misery,' he wrote.

And we know the publicly funded ABC is just a propaganda arm of the state 👇

The above also from Episode 60.

It maybe premature to assert, but could we be seeing new media, independent media, pod-casters and less locked down social media platforms like X, having a significant impact on legacy media which is largely owned by massive family wealth and conglomerates who had the ability to shape the narrative in whatever direction they wanted.

Could the election of the Trump administration also be having an influence over the narrative framing legacy media with a much more open and transparent dialogue and inviting non legacy media into White House press conferences.

I hope it is a shift, and I hope it builds momentum. This platform seems to be enabling that shift as well, with many quality publishers churning out story after story, delivered straight to your inbox daily, well done Substack.

We can continue to assist that shift by following other media some of which I’ve listed further down.

But we must also be aware this is a global issue and the UK and other Western nations media are also heavily captured as outlined in two powerfull expose’s here

So, in the mean time we can only but wait for fellow Australians to get ‘Mad as Hell’ enough to say NO MORE. 👇

The below is not exhaustive but it’s a start, so feel free to add as many accounts in the comments who have countered the narrative and have assited you in having your eys opened. Sharing is caring.

Hoody and Larter on Club Grubbery

Topher Field

The Other Side

Rebel News

Nicola Charles and Jason Olbourne on X, as well as here on Substack with the Daily Australian

Cafe Locked out

Thanks for reading.

Thanks for reading Mark’s Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Click here if you’d like to buy me a coffee instead! or scan 👇

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: Mark Neugebauer accepts no advertising or compensation, and has no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post. However individuals on a personal level may subscribe financially to Mark’s Substack