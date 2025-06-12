You really can't dislike the legacy media and establishment enough.....
They Are The Enemy Of The Ordinary People....
Love him or hate him, I encourage you to watch the below Documentaries which are heavily banned and criticised, and then make up your own mind based on all we’ve been through over the last 5 years.
My eyes are most certainly opening up more and more, and once they’re open, it’s hard to shut them.
Stay aware, stay informed, discern for yourself, do not allow others to dictate your thoughts.
An expose on the Taxpayer-funded BBC working alongside a radical far left organisation for Panorama
'SILENCED' UNEDITED serves as a WARNING to all western nations, showing what will happen if we continue to let the government control the narrative.
Mark’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Click here if you’d like to buy me a coffee instead! or scan 👇
Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.
Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.
Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.
Disclosure: Mark Neugebauer accepts no advertising or compensation, and has no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post. However individuals on a personal level may subscribe financially to Mark’s Substack
The legacy media are the worst in the world in Oz. I can't help but feel very teary for what has happened to our beautiful Australia & these sick puppets just don't care. My ANZAC grandfather trudged PNG in WWII he'd be rolling in his grave bcos of these treasonous politicians.
I tried to unite Christians & gotcha rude awakening w/ the fakeness of some not doing the true calling of Jesus Christ. I am at a loss w/ what to do now just pray now for better times. This govt is destroying what shld be the most resource rich prosperous nation on earth. 😥
Your going to peddle BBC propaganda movies?
Your writing isn't that bad
So what are they paying you