Love him or hate him, I encourage you to watch the below Documentaries which are heavily banned and criticised, and then make up your own mind based on all we’ve been through over the last 5 years.

My eyes are most certainly opening up more and more, and once they’re open, it’s hard to shut them.

Stay aware, stay informed, discern for yourself, do not allow others to dictate your thoughts.

‘Panodrama an expose’

An expose on the Taxpayer-funded BBC working alongside a radical far left organisation for Panorama

'SILENCED'

'SILENCED' UNEDITED serves as a WARNING to all western nations, showing what will happen if we continue to let the government control the narrative.

