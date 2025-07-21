Episode 66 - ‘Wake up Australia'

Topics covered
The drive to Tassie
MGG’s address to the Free Speech Summit
Independent reporter George Chistensen in Canberra
Alan Novak meets Mark Butler and Chris Picton
Advance Australia’s take on Welcome to Country
Australians for Better Government- race clause and Gold Coast Event
Electric firetrucks
more wind turbine blades blocking traffic
Your governments want to tax your EV’s
I bring the data - yes, recent migrants are over represented in crime statistics
Heavy Handed enforcement: AFL Tribunal fines player $5500 for accidental umpire hit
Tax n spend update - UK Government offers 3750 for EV buyers
Experts say we can learn from 10,000 years of African adapting to climate change… so there goes the CO2 theory
Health update, artificial light does harm your health and hormone disrupting pesticides do affect social behaviour…does this contribute to transgenderism??
MSM brands ‘neonazi’ as undeserving of costs award after SAPOL drops chatges
More migrant friction in Europe - when will Saxon awake?
Multi ethnic, not multi cultural
Google…Climate change and ……..
plus more
