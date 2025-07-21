Episode 66 - ‘Wake up Australia'

Topics covered

The drive to Tassie

MGG’s address to the Free Speech Summit

Independent reporter George Chistensen in Canberra

Alan Novak meets Mark Butler and Chris Picton

Advance Australia’s take on Welcome to Country

Australians for Better Government- race clause and Gold Coast Event

Electric firetrucks

more wind turbine blades blocking traffic

Your governments want to tax your EV’s

I bring the data - yes, recent migrants are over represented in crime statistics

Heavy Handed enforcement: AFL Tribunal fines player $5500 for accidental umpire hit

Tax n spend update - UK Government offers 3750 for EV buyers

Experts say we can learn from 10,000 years of African adapting to climate change… so there goes the CO2 theory

Health update, artificial light does harm your health and hormone disrupting pesticides do affect social behaviour…does this contribute to transgenderism??

MSM brands ‘neonazi’ as undeserving of costs award after SAPOL drops chatges

More migrant friction in Europe - when will Saxon awake?

Multi ethnic, not multi cultural

Google…Climate change and ……..

plus more

