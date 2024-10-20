Very Explicit Book Found in South Australian School
Presenting a short video from Angela Rojas
*** WARNING *** I strongly recommend you do not have kids around when listening to this update from Angela.
Content Warning, Angela reads a page from a book that has strong coarse language and a sex scene.
This very sexually explicit book was found in a South Australian school. Angela is an accredited classifier for film and games.
Angela has a parliament petition in SA that seeks classification for publications and conditions for how sexually explicit books targeted to children are accessed and displayed in our libraries and schools.
Please pray children. 🙏
