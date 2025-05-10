Peter Malinauskas and the SA Labor Government doubles down on the 'Declared Climate Change Emergency'

In this stream I discuss Peter Malinauskas and the Labor Government with the help of the Greens et al pushing towards Net Zero and the Declaration of a Climate Emergency.
I provide links to activist organisations who are behind the push along with the WEF, UN and other well funded entities.
I unpack the minor parties who oppose the catastrophic climate change emergeny agenda and the voters who support them according to recent election results.
In my opinion there needs to be change in our approach and a unification.
South Australia declares climate emergency
Climate Emergency Declaration activist website
Climate Emergency Declaration and Mobilisation In Action activist website
Prof Norman Fenton post - ‘We own the Science'
Robin Monotti X Post - ‘Climate the Movie’ Also on RUMBLE
CLINTEL X Post - ‘No Climate Emergency’ - CLINTEL web
The global influences on South Australian Councils and the community members who are having none of it.
Mark’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Click here if you’d like to buy me a coffee instead! or scan 👇
Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.
Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.
Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.
Disclosure: Mark Neugebauer accepts no advertising or compensation, and has no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post. However individuals on a personal level may subscribe financially to Mark’s Substack
Share this post