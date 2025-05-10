Peter Malinauskas and the SA Labor Government doubles down on the 'Declared Climate Change Emergency'

In this stream I discuss Peter Malinauskas and the Labor Government with the help of the Greens et al pushing towards Net Zero and the Declaration of a Climate Emergency.

I provide links to activist organisations who are behind the push along with the WEF, UN and other well funded entities.

I unpack the minor parties who oppose the catastrophic climate change emergeny agenda and the voters who support them according to recent election results.

In my opinion there needs to be change in our approach and a unification.

South Australia declares climate emergency

Climate Emergency Declaration activist website

Climate Emergency Declaration and Mobilisation In Action activist website

Peter Malinauskas X post

Prof Norman Fenton post - ‘We own the Science'

Robin Monotti X Post - ‘Climate the Movie’ Also on RUMBLE

CLINTEL X Post - ‘No Climate Emergency’ - CLINTEL web

AEC Tally Room

