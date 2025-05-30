Mark’s Substack

SA Votes Next: Part 1 - Lets start the discussion about 2026

ABG, ACA, State and Federal Results, which MLC's are up, SA Issues, Labor, Greens, Liberal, media, unity, tools for voters and more
Mark Neugebauer
May 30, 2025
South Australians go to the polls again in 2026 for the South Australian State Election.

There are many issues affecting South Australians and it seems things aren’t going to improve, especially if Labor is returned to power in 2026.

Is it time for change, and to take away the power from socialist left leaning parties like Labor, the Greens as well as the so called Labor light aka the Liberal Party?

What will unite 140,000 odd voters who are looking for change, will minor center right conservative type parties and independents step up to find common ground to fight the common enemy?

Time will tell. In the mean time I’ll look to keep agitating the space leading up to the 2026 State Election.

If you’d like to get involved at the state level with Australian for Better Government send me an email - mark.neugebauer@australiansforbetter.com

To join Australians for Better Government - https://www.australiansforbetter.com/

To get involved with Aligned Council of Australia - https://form.jotform.com/240762636803054

Who’s up for re-election in the Legislative Council in 2026

