M I S T A K E S where not made! It was likely Premeditated M U R D E R!

When will accountability finally come to those pushing the agenda?
Mark Neugebauer
Jun 01, 2025
Dr Mike Yeadon
Silver Bullet
6 months ago · 2123 likes · 1050 comments · Dr Mike Yeadon and Tim West

Global Truth Network
WITNESS STATEMENT - Update #2 - 28th February 2025
Witness Statement has been released, telling the story of the most serious crimes ever committed in Australian history…
3 months ago · 14 likes · 3 comments · Debra Leigh

South Australia in Focus - WITNESS STATEMENT Comprehensive Update

Mark Neugebauer
Mar 7
South Australia in Focus - WITNESS STATEMENT Comprehensive Update

Links from Stream (Mark’s letter is further down)

