Australian Gov’t Redacts Every Single Word of 78-Page Report on Covid Vaccine Batch Tests
Story from the Peoples Voice
3 hrs ago
•
Mark Neugebauer
1
Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)
Imagine a world where every transaction is tracked and controlled, with the government able to switch it off at will. CBDC offers efficiency but…
Published on Gaz’s Substack
•
8 hrs ago
The Century of the Self
Unveils how Freud's psychoanalytic theories were used to shape modern consumerism and political power, revealing the hidden forces manipulating our…
Published on Gaz’s Substack
•
Jul 25
Seeing Beyond the Message
Understanding and Addressing Wilful Blindness
Published on Gaz’s Substack
•
Jul 24
Urgent Update: Senate Committee Denies AMPS Excess Death Full Submission
Below information provided by Australian Medical Professionals' Society (AMPS)
Jul 24
•
Mark Neugebauer
31
Thousands of health experts call for immediate halt to 'unsafe' mRNA gene-vaccines
Australia's Health Department continues to ignore specific questions over product safety and conflicts of interest
Published on Letters from Australia
•
Jul 24
Planned Destruction of the Australian Constitution
Wondering how we go to where we are now?
Jul 21
•
Mark Neugebauer
7
Managed Retreat- Adaption Plans- Privatised Infrastructure- Wealth and Asset transfer
The Australian government is "transforming" private property ownership using catastrophic climate modelling
Published on Kate Mason
•
Jul 21
Urgent: Protect Women’s Sports in the Paris Olympics
Countdown to the Paris Olympics
Jul 20
•
Mark Neugebauer
2
Airlines Lobby: Don't Look Up!
The Climate Cult is hot on their "trails" but airlines don't want data collection.
Published on The ClimateViewer Report
•
Jul 20
Unmasking the Hidden Dangers
The Critical Impact of Endotoxin Contamination in Gene Therapy, GMO Products, and mod-RNA Vaccines
Published on Gaz’s Substack
•
Jul 20
'Endotoxin' - Deadly Betrayal: They knew the risks and ignored them.
Produced by and credit to an anonymous patriotic Australian.
Jul 20
•
Mark Neugebauer
2
14:59
