A follow up form my post Announcing my intention to run as an Independent for the Legislative Council in the 2026 South Australian State Election 👇

Thank you to all those South Australians who have indicated that they will, and have started nominating me, as well as approaching others on my behalf.

I will attending the 13 September rally starting at Rundle Park Adelaide, and will be there from 11:00am if people would like to complete Nomination forms.

Some questions answered from the Electoral Commission of South Australia for my candidacy. 👇

1. The close of nominations for independent ungrouped candidates will be 12 noon on Monday 2 March 2026. However, please note that candidates are always encouraged to submit their nominations well in advance of that time, so that any issues with the nomination can be flagged and addressed before the deadline (after which it is too late). Closer to the election ECSA will provide information about how to arrange a time to lodge your nomination.

2. Nine nominators are not required on every list of nominators form (R056) that you submit. You can submit as many list of nominators (R056) forms as you wish, the key requirement is that you have at least 250 nominators. Note that ECSA always encourages candidates to submit more than the required 250 nominators, because we usually find during the checking process that some nominators are ineligible.

3. A member of a political party can be a nominator for an independent ungrouped candidate. The legislation stipulates that nominators must be enrolled South Australian electors; and that nominators should only nominate a single candidate (because if they nominate more than one candidate, neither of their nominations can be accepted).

If you are completing forms, please ensure you are eligible and enrolled to vote in South Australia with my details at the top of the form

They can be:

Scanned and emailed to erich.neug@pm.me

Mailed to PO Box Myponga, SA 5202

Or collected by arrangement.

Thank you again for your ongoing support

Mark