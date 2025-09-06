Dear Family, Friends, Followers, and Supporters in South Australia,

I hope this message finds you well. Today, I'm reaching out with some exciting news and a personal request: I'm officially announcing my intention to run as an independent candidate for the South Australian Legislative Council in the 2026 state election. This decision comes after much consideration as well as a deep commitment to our shared values and a desire to make a real difference for our communities here in SA.

As many of you know, I became politically interested and motivated over the past 5 years, and have become passionate about limited government, individual liberties, and upholding the traditional Australian values that have made our state strong—principles like stewardship, personal responsibility, compassion, and respect for human dignity. I'm running because I believe South Australians deserve better than the status quo. The major parties—Labor, the Greens, and even the Liberals—have drifted too far from their roots, entangled in factional politics and policies that often prioritize control over empowerment. They fail to address the real challenges we face, like ambulance ramping in our hospitals, skyrocketing housing costs, energy reliability issues, and the pressures of cost-of-living crises that hit families and regional areas hardest.

My platform is built for SA: focusing on state priorities such as health, housing, education, and energy, while also advocating strongly on federal issues that directly impact us, like sustainable immigration, taxation, and national security. I want to ensure our state's voice is heard nationally, fostering collaboration that delivers practical, local solutions.

Drawing inspiration from like-minded groups such as Family First, One Nation, United Voice Australia Party, and People First, I'll remain independent to stay true to my conscience and your priorities—promoting unity in our diverse communities without compromise. My commitment to independent representation aligns with the principles of Australians For Better Government, where I proudly serve as a committee member, advocating for transparent and accountable governance. Together, we can ensure SA’s voice is heard, and I need your support as nominators to make this vision a reality.

Together, we can build a freer, more prosperous South Australia: one with affordable housing through streamlined planning and coordinated immigration; reliable energy that balances renewables with practical options like gas and nuclear advocacy; protected freedoms in speech, health choices, and family life; and support for our farmers, businesses, and families to thrive. This isn't about politics as usual—it's about empowering you, the citizens, to live your best lives.

To make this happen, I need your help right now. As an independent candidate, registering my candidacy requires at least 250 nominators—registered South Australian voters who support my run. If you believe in this vision and want to see real change, please consider becoming one of my nominators. It's a simple process, and your endorsement will help me to achieve registering my candidacy.

You can download and complete the nominator form here - Nomination form RO56 - list of nominators - independent

There are 9 spaces for nominators per form, so there is enough room for family or friends who you believe might like to support my candidacy as well.

To ensure the Electoral Commission of South Australia does not reject Nominators please ensure you qualify and are enrolled to vote and that all information on the form is accurate.

You can scan the completed form and email direct to me at erich.neug@pm.me, alternately please reach out and I can organise to collect forms from a suitable location.

To make nominating as easy as possible, I’ll also soon announce locations across Adelaide where I’ll provide printed nomination forms for those without access to a printer or email.

Every nomination gets us closer to putting SA first on the ballot.

Let's work together to create the South Australia we all deserve.

With gratitude and optimism, Mark Neugebauer