Captain Graham Hood discusses Faith, Culture, Politics and the September 13 rally

Captain Graham Hood, known as "Hoody," is a former Qantas pilot with over 53 years of aviation experience, including 32 years as a captain, flying over 35,000 hours and carrying approximately five million passengers. His life, marked by professional excellence and personal faith, took a significant turn during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Career and Personal Background

Hood’s aviation career began with crop dusting and cattle mustering before joining Qantas. He met his wife, Michelle, during a flight, and their shared faith led them to engage in lay ministry, counseling those facing addiction and hardship. This commitment to service shaped his actions during the pandemic.

COVID-19 and Departure from Qantas

In 2021, Qantas mandated COVID-19 vaccinations for employees. Hood, citing personal convictions, chose not to comply, leading to his retirement. He shared his perspective through a widely viewed video, “I Do Not Consent,” featuring a poem set to Qantas’ theme song, marking his shift to public advocacy.

Advocacy and Community Engagement

Post-retirement, Hood launched a "Unity Tour," speaking at over 300 venues across Australia to promote resilience and open dialogue on pandemic policies. In 2024, he contributed to discussions on a potential Royal Commission into Australia’s COVID-19 response, advocating for transparency and ethical governance. His talks emphasized unity and support for the marginalized.

Legacy

Over the past five years, Hood transitioned from a respected pilot to a prominent advocate. With Michelle, he continues community outreach, driven by faith and a commitment to fostering dialogue. His story reflects resilience and a dedication to principled action during a challenging era.

Sources: The Daily Declaration (2022), Southwest Voice (2023), Malcolm Roberts (2024), The Spectator Australia (2021).

