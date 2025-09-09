A message to South Australian Police
Plus some other South Australian talking points (Links further down)
Sep 09, 2025
Faith, Culture, Politics in Australia with Mark
Discussing topics around Faith and Australian culture from a Christian Perspective, as well as Politics in Australia covering Local, State and Federal Government topics.Discussing topics around Faith and Australian culture from a Christian Perspective, as well as Politics in Australia covering Local, State and Federal Government topics.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes