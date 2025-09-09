Mark’s Substack

Mark’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

A message to South Australian Police

Plus some other South Australian talking points (Links further down)
Mark Neugebauer's avatar
Mark Neugebauer
Sep 09, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Aligned Council of Australia - Resources

Combating the sovereign citizen movement – and the industry that fuels it

Blood on the Streets of Nepal

Protect Girls’ Rights in South Australian Schools

Jesus in Blues - Rise and Walk

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Mark Neugebauer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture