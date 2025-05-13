Mark’s Substack

Update - South Australia's most dangerous woman has her day in court again!

Mariya Shmandiy has her day in court again on Friday 16 May at 9:30am at the Supreme Court of SA
Mark Neugebauer
May 13, 2025
Mariya will be back in court on Friday 16 May at 9:30am at the Supreme Court of South Australia as she calls police and magistrates to account for :

  • False arrest and imprisonment (two weeks in the highest security prison),

  • 2½ years of malicious police targeting, and

  • prosecutions without evidence for any of the charges.

‘Those who forget the past are condemned to repeat it.’ - George Santayana

The People's Revolution on X - Mariya's speech

Rebel news interview

Bruce Paix - Treated like an outlaw

Update - Office of the Minister for Police South Australia regarding: Witness Statement

Mark Neugebauer
·
Apr 10
Update - Office of the Minister for Police South Australia regarding: Witness Statement

(Original update at bottom)

Read full story

