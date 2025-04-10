(Original update at bottom)

On the 12 March 2025 I called the office of the South Australian Minister for Police to get acknowledgement of receipt for my correspondence. I was verbally advised by the administrative assistant that, quote:

It has been ‘received’,

It has been ‘booked in’,

It has been sent around to the ‘advisors’ to be looked into,

It is being ‘actioned’ as we speak’,

If it’s a police matter they will ask police their side of it,

sometimes it can take anywhere from 4 to 6 weeks to get an update or response.

Today, 10 April 2025, I followed up with another call to the office of the South Australian Minister for Police to get an idea on how the concerns raised in my letter were being handled.

I got onto an administration staff initially

I got the file number and it's still under consideration.

FA545811

So it’s in their records

And still under consideration.”

I then got transfered to the Police Liaison Officer

Confirmed it was sent to SAPOL initially for appropriate attention and they assessed it as a complaint against police and being dealt with by the general investigation section

I was asked if they had contacted me directly

I advised that they had not, hence my follow up to the Ministers office

I expressed the importance as many people are awaiting an update

As far as the Ministers office stands they have sent it to SAPOL for appropriate attention

SAPOL have told the Ministers Office that this is a dual matter it’s a complaint against police, and that the internal investigation section of SAPOL will contact me directly regarding the outcome.

SAPOL are to contact me directly, as they investigate matters according to the Police Complaints and Discipline Act.

The Office of Public Integrity will oversee that investigation

The Police Liaison Officer asked if I would like her to follow up with SAPOL

I told her yes absolutly as many people would like an outcome

The Police Liaison Officer then advised me she will follow up and respond with an email.

End

