Share post
1

Episode 32 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix

Monday 25 November 2024
Mark Neugebauer
Nov 26, 2024
1
Transcript

Show links: 👇

National Free Media Summit 2.0 Adelaide - https://events.humanitix.com/national-free-media-summit-2-0

Matt Canavan speech on Social media ban for U - 16’s - https://x.com/Humanspective/status/1860866345354846384

Neil Oliver: Military Operation -

Alex Antic: What is a woman -

Bruce: what sort of society uses its children as human shields for their grandparents? What sort of society does that? -

Vaccination is political
A doctor publicly challenging Covid tyranny and vaccines...in December 2021...
Please see below a speech by former doctor Bruce Paix, at the Adelaide Freedom Rally held on 18 December 2021…
Read more
a month ago · Elizabeth Hart

Mark: Regarding Professor Dalgleish's comments about children -

Regarding Professor Dalgleish's comments about children.

Mark Neugebauer
·
Nov 24
Read full story

Mark’s Locals: South Australia's designed push towards renewables, including offshore windfarms - https://southausinfocus.locals.com/post/3186086/south-australias-designed-push-towards-renewables-including-offshore-windfarms

End

Disclaimer:   All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: Mark Neugebauer accepts no advertising or compensation, and has no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post. However individuals on a personal level my subscribe financially to Mark’s Substack

