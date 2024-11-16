Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
6
4

Confused about Covid-19 jabs? A rebuttal to Professor Steve Robson!

Remember, if Australia's Mis/Dis Information Bill passes The Australian and Professor Robson et al will not be subject to the Bill. Only dissenting views will be.
Mark Neugebauer
Nov 16, 2024
6
4
Share
Transcript

Apologies in advance if you are viewing the video, it was taken from my live stream and I’m still ironing out glitches in my streaming capacity and hope to have that resolved soon.

In the video I discuss a recent article in The Australian by Professor Steve Robson encouraging the uptake of further boosters, which people I follow have raised concerns at and formulated rebuttals to the good Professor and staff at the Australian. 👇

I cover the emails to Professor Robson and The Australian in the video, but below is the full content, as well as a link to Professor Phillip Altmans recent Substack on the issue. Happy reading.

phillip.altman’s Substack
REPLY TO A "TOP DOCTOR" ON ADVICE TO GET BOOSTED AGAIN
We have been repeatedly lied to about COVID and the COVID “vaccines” (CLICK HERE for my list of 62 lies so far). More and more people are awake to the scam. But sales of the injections are falling and something must be done…
Read more
a day ago · 92 likes · 47 comments · phillip.altman

From Professor Ted Steele 👇

From Elizabeth Hart 👇

Back from Ted 👇

From Ben 👇 - “A duty of Care ahead of Advertising mRNA "vaccines"“

End

Share

Mark’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Disclaimer:   All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: Mark Neugebauer accepts no advertising or compensation, and has no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post. However individuals on a personal level my subscribe financially to Mark’s Substack

Discussion about this podcast

Mark’s Substack
Mark’s Substack
Authors
Mark Neugebauer
Recent Posts
Mistakes Were Not Made: A poem for today by Margaret Anna Alice. (Music and video by A Distant Mirror.)
  Mark Neugebauer
The Gender Experiment Part II - The Truth Revealed Documentary
South Australia in Focus - Update Thursday 7 November 2024
  Mark Neugebauer
South Australia in Focus - replay from live
  Mark Neugebauer
The silent killing field! A loving son's plea for changes to SACAT and the OPA in South Australia after the Death of his mother in State…
  Mark Neugebauer
Episode 30 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix
  Mark Neugebauer
Episode 29 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix
  Mark Neugebauer