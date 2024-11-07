Playback speed
Share post
South Australia in Focus - Update Thursday 7 November 2024

Some news to share
Mark Neugebauer
Nov 07, 2024
Transcript

Links from topics discussed 👇

Epoch Times: Trump - https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/trump-has-sweeping-plans-for-his-2nd-administration-heres-what-he-has-proposed-5755289

Jessica Rose: Trump Suggestions - https://x.com/JesslovesMJK/status/1854187948247281671

FrancyNancy: Rudd must go - https://x.com/FranMooMoo/status/1854328100353438104

Sky News: Trump deletes posts - https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/politics/donald-trump-is-the-most-destructive-president-in-history-us-ambassador-kevin-rudd-scrubs-antitrump-comments-from-social-media/news-story/1e83b8e01f3eae5664c68d96f6fa8b31

Senator Babet: Open Letter - https://x.com/senatorbabet/status/1854061653769224558

Aus v Agenda: Misinformation Bill - https://x.com/ausvstheagenda/status/1854334839236767763

Aus Integrity: Kids Social Media Ban - https://x.com/QBCCIntegrity/status/1854352853038698839

MilkBarTV: Social media ban v kids transitioning - https://x.com/TheMilkBarTV/status/1854323870674960401

MyPlace Australia: Locations - https://web.myplaceaustralia.org/locations/

COVID-19 Vaccines: A Risk Factor for Cerebral Thrombotic Syndromes - 👇

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
BREAKING - New Peer-Reviewed Study Calls for Immediate Global Moratorium on COVID-19 'Vaccines'
By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH…
Read more
14 hours ago · 280 likes · 31 comments · Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

