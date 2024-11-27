South Australia in Focus Update - 27 November 2024

Links from presentation
Free Media Summit 2.0 - https://events.humanitix.com/national-free-media-summit-2-0
Russell Broadbent - https://x.com/BroadbentMP/status/1861607858695217193
Dr Julie Sladden - https://x.com/DrJulieSladden/status/1861562590457143652
Alison Bevege - Letters from Australia
Dr Aseem Malhotra - https://x.com/DrAseemMalhotra/status/1861331782626406865
Chief Nerd - https://x.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1861348176839508273
Alex Antic (U16’s Bill) (@Matt_Camenzuli) - https://x.com/Matt_Camenzuli/status/1861256168758485252
Malcom Roberts (U16’s Bill) - https://x.com/MRobertsQLD/status/1861594451958960560
Solitary Reaper (U16’s Bill) - https://x.com/ContactVVR/status/1861599095284191727
Roller (U16’s Bill) - https://x.com/roller2426/status/1861254283326562825
Homeless Guy (U16’s Bill) - https://x.com/homelessguy_au/status/1861288575616327688
The Logical Aspect (U16’s Bill) - https://x.com/LogicalAspect/status/1861334590448902398
Unlimited Hangout - Digital ID (Whitney Web) - https://unlimitedhangout.com/2024/09/press/digital-id-panel/
Whitney Webb Linktree - https://linktr.ee/whitneywebb
Aligned Council of Australia -
https://alignedcouncilofaustralia.com.au/
InformMe - https://inform-me.org/courses/pre-course-series/
end
Mark’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.
Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.
Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.
Disclosure: Mark Neugebauer accepts no advertising or compensation, and has no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post. However individuals on a personal level my subscribe financially to Mark’s Substack
Share this post