South Australia in Focus Update - 27 November 2024

Links from presentation

Free Media Summit 2.0 - https://events.humanitix.com/national-free-media-summit-2-0

Russell Broadbent - https://x.com/BroadbentMP/status/1861607858695217193

Dr Julie Sladden - https://x.com/DrJulieSladden/status/1861562590457143652

Alison Bevege - Letters from Australia

Dr Aseem Malhotra - https://x.com/DrAseemMalhotra/status/1861331782626406865

Chief Nerd - https://x.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1861348176839508273

Alex Antic (U16’s Bill) (@Matt_Camenzuli) - https://x.com/Matt_Camenzuli/status/1861256168758485252

Malcom Roberts (U16’s Bill) - https://x.com/MRobertsQLD/status/1861594451958960560

Solitary Reaper (U16’s Bill) - https://x.com/ContactVVR/status/1861599095284191727

Roller (U16’s Bill) - https://x.com/roller2426/status/1861254283326562825

Homeless Guy (U16’s Bill) - https://x.com/homelessguy_au/status/1861288575616327688

The Logical Aspect (U16’s Bill) - https://x.com/LogicalAspect/status/1861334590448902398

Unlimited Hangout - Digital ID (Whitney Web) - https://unlimitedhangout.com/2024/09/press/digital-id-panel/

Whitney Webb Linktree - https://linktr.ee/whitneywebb

Aligned Council of Australia -

https://alignedcouncilofaustralia.com.au/

InformMe - https://inform-me.org/courses/pre-course-series/

