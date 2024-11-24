Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Regarding Professor Dalgleish's comments about children.

When will Social Workers for the Department of Child Protection ask themselves if they did the right thing taking all those children to their jab appointments for the gift vouchers?
Mark Neugebauer
Nov 24, 2024
Share
Transcript

Professor Dalgleish on Sky News - Outsiders sourced from Aussie17

Bring on the trials……

Can't wait to bring my receipts. 👇

Annex 3 - Correspondence regarding Children

Share

Mark’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Disclaimer:   All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: Mark Neugebauer accepts no advertising or compensation, and has no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post. However individuals on a personal level my subscribe financially to Mark’s Substack

Mark’s Substack
Mark’s Substack
Authors
Mark Neugebauer
Recent Posts
Some thoughts about the Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Bill 2024 (Provisions)
  Mark Neugebauer
Confused about Covid-19 jabs? A rebuttal to Professor Steve Robson!
  Mark Neugebauer
Mistakes Were Not Made: A poem for today by Margaret Anna Alice. (Music and video by A Distant Mirror.)
  Mark Neugebauer
The Gender Experiment Part II - The Truth Revealed Documentary
South Australia in Focus - Update Thursday 7 November 2024
  Mark Neugebauer
South Australia in Focus - replay from live
  Mark Neugebauer
The silent killing field! A loving son's plea for changes to SACAT and the OPA in South Australia after the Death of his mother in State…
  Mark Neugebauer