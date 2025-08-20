Mark’s Substack

Faith Culture Politics Australia Podcast

Episode 1 - 21 August 2025
Aug 20, 2025
Transcript

Topics Covered in this Episode

One Nation announces lead candidate for South Australia - https://x.com/OneNationAus/status/1957969179296067644

SA Catholic School outrage over use of bathrooms - https://x.com/stephbastiaan/status/1958058869462286342

Homeschooling boom - https://www.facebook.com/arbsmichael/posts/pfbid08wwMosq6GamM37qdgVKH8zvFKjKCSyxTskTWB3bDqBAY1bhhRJNxsrUigoBaCfRZl

Cancel Culture strikes again - https://x.com/2worldsPodcast/status/1958045630255014100

Christian Doctor Persecuted For His Beliefs! - https://citizengo.org/en-au/node/16143

Response from the National Health Practitioner Ombudsman’s office -

Vaccination is political
“Assessment of your complaint: my decision not to investigate”
Recently I shared with readers my formal complaint to Richelle McCausland, the National Health Practitioner Ombudsman, about AHPRA’s failure to warn vaccinators not to collaborate with COVID-19 vaccination mandates, see…
Read more
a day ago · 34 likes · 34 comments · Elizabeth Hart

The demise of the caring medical profession caused by regulatory over-reach. -

Ian Brighthope's Substack
The demise of the caring medical profession caused by regulatory over-reach.
I sincerely thank Kara Thomas and Andrew McIntyre for their excellent article. Click the picture above for access to The Spectator…
Read more
2 days ago · 35 likes · 13 comments · Ian Brighthope

Secretary Kennedy calls out American Academy of Pediatrics’ (AAP) - https://x.com/SecKennedy/status/1957914911415153107

TGA funded by up to 96% from big players - https://x.com/Texas__Bulldog/status/1847275177496703290

Emergency Management (Miscellaneous) Amendment Bill 2024. - https://x.com/MLCGame/status/1958004917093937220

ABC 4 Corners takes aim at Sovereign Citisens Movement - https://www.facebook.com/abc4corners/videos/4116750391908004

WEF Board of Directors clears Klaus Schwab of wrongdoing, puts BlackRock's Larry Fink and Roche's André Hoffman in charge of operations -

The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD
WEF Board of Directors clears Klaus Schwab of wrongdoing, puts BlackRock's Larry Fink and Roche's André Hoffman in charge of operations
The investigation into the allegations, raised by anonymous whistleblowers, against Klaus and Hilde Schwab has now been concluded. The board’s assessment is that they did nothing wrong…
Read more
2 days ago · 93 likes · 12 comments · Jacob Nordangård

Take Back Australia: The Manifesto In Brief -

Nation First, by George Christensen
Take Back Australia: The Manifesto In Brief
Dear friend…
Read more
4 days ago · 75 likes · 27 comments

NSW Premier Chris Minns Celebrates Christianity - https://dailydeclaration.org.au/2025/08/20/chris-minns-celebrates-christianity/

March for Australia, British-Celtic heritage, White Australia, -

Episode 70 - ‘Wake up Australia'

Episode 70 - ‘Wake up Australia'

Mark Neugebauer
·
Aug 18
Read full story

Multi racial? Yes. Multicultural? No -

Let's Talk About It
Multi racial? Yes. Multicultural? No
Multiculturalism doesn’t work. It is a failed experiment that has served only to dilute what is great about Western culture and fracture social cohesion…
Read more
4 days ago · 137 likes · 101 comments · Senator Babet

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.The views and opinions expressed in the content published on this podcast, including but not limited to episodes, interviews, and discussions, are those of the individual guests, or contributors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the host

The host does not endorse or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content provided by third parties, and is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or any losses, injuries, or damages arising from the display or use of this information.

There is no formal affiliation, sponsorship, or partnership between the host and any of the contributors or the entities they may represent, unless specified during the podcast. The inclusion of any content on this platform does not imply endorsement of the views expressed therein.

This disclaimer applies to all forms of content published on the podcast, website, social media profiles, newsletters, and any other digital platforms where our content may appear.

For any concerns or questions regarding the content, please contact the host at: Faith_Culture_Politics_Aus@proton.me

