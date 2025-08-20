Faith Culture Politics Australia Podcast

Topics Covered in this Episode

One Nation announces lead candidate for South Australia - https://x.com/OneNationAus/status/1957969179296067644

SA Catholic School outrage over use of bathrooms - https://x.com/stephbastiaan/status/1958058869462286342

Homeschooling boom - https://www.facebook.com/arbsmichael/posts/pfbid08wwMosq6GamM37qdgVKH8zvFKjKCSyxTskTWB3bDqBAY1bhhRJNxsrUigoBaCfRZl

Cancel Culture strikes again - https://x.com/2worldsPodcast/status/1958045630255014100

Christian Doctor Persecuted For His Beliefs! - https://citizengo.org/en-au/node/16143

Response from the National Health Practitioner Ombudsman’s office -

The demise of the caring medical profession caused by regulatory over-reach. -

Secretary Kennedy calls out American Academy of Pediatrics’ (AAP) - https://x.com/SecKennedy/status/1957914911415153107

TGA funded by up to 96% from big players - https://x.com/Texas__Bulldog/status/1847275177496703290

Emergency Management (Miscellaneous) Amendment Bill 2024. - https://x.com/MLCGame/status/1958004917093937220

ABC 4 Corners takes aim at Sovereign Citisens Movement - https://www.facebook.com/abc4corners/videos/4116750391908004

WEF Board of Directors clears Klaus Schwab of wrongdoing, puts BlackRock's Larry Fink and Roche's André Hoffman in charge of operations -

Take Back Australia: The Manifesto In Brief -

NSW Premier Chris Minns Celebrates Christianity - https://dailydeclaration.org.au/2025/08/20/chris-minns-celebrates-christianity/

March for Australia, British-Celtic heritage, White Australia, -

Multi racial? Yes. Multicultural? No -

