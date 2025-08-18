Episode 70 - ‘Wake up Australia'

Topics covered

March for Australia, British-Celtic heritage, White Australia,

Prof Plimer was right - CO2 was MUCH higher in the dinosaur era

More rains that never fall…..Falling

More Green Projects blowout

NSW Health Secretary deems Climate change her top priority - not failing hospitals

The RBA cuts rates - but who said they get to set the price of Money?

Treasurer Chalmers ‘Economic Reform Round-table’ starts this week- get ready for more tax rises

The gender pay gap story AGAIN

The rich just need to pay their fair share story AGAIN

Twitter/X suspends GROK for wrongthink - Pinochio is now a real boy

GOD Bless Australia outro

Share

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.