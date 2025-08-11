Episode 69 - ‘Wake up Australia'

Some content covered in this Podcast

Dr Dan consults Grok again, Mark joins the discussion

PM Albanese acknowledges Palestine calls for 2 state solution

More rains filling our rivers

Real world EV ranges are only half that advertised

More green project cost blowouts

Colon cancer spike in young people is due to more screening of older people

Teen pilot flying around the world for crohn disease - might carnivore diet help more

Elderly womans $20k home sells for $2.7 million after 62 years - now lets inflation adjust it

Israel to occupy Gaza - this wont end well

Transgender woman sues for entry into womens only club

The free man or the slave?

The jews have to much control

Ai Bobby Kennedy

E-scooter self-immolates

