Episode 69 - ‘Wake up Australia'

Dr Dan consults Grok again, Mark joins the discussion
PM Albanese acknowledges Palestine calls for 2 state solution
More rains filling our rivers
Real world EV ranges are only half that advertised
More green project cost blowouts
Colon cancer spike in young people is due to more screening of older people
Teen pilot flying around the world for crohn disease - might carnivore diet help more
Elderly womans $20k home sells for $2.7 million after 62 years - now lets inflation adjust it
Israel to occupy Gaza - this wont end well
Transgender woman sues for entry into womens only club
The free man or the slave?
The jews have to much control
Ai Bobby Kennedy
E-scooter self-immolates
