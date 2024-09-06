0:00 - Intro
3:00 - Bruce’s topics overview
4:50 - Car B Que Update
12:40 - Woolies beef to go ‘deforestation free’ …what about grains and seed oil?
16:50 ‘Overflowing oceans’
18:20 - State censorship update - add Telegram to fake book
27:15 - Gloria Jeans going cashless?
47:00 - Bird flu and immunity
51:00 - ‘Cooking the books’ - Does a lower energy bill really indicate lower energy costs?
39:00 - ‘View tax’
55:00 - Latest GDP results, economy barely ‘growing’
1:01:50 - Fixing SA health and ramping with the private sector
1:07:10 - Keeping your OWN money and choosing how to spend it just makes sense.
1:10:50 - Which of the 107 ‘assumed’ genders suffer the most violence?
1:13:29 - end
Mark’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Episode 23 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix