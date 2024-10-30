Will the SALGA be supporting South Australia’s 68 Councils to respond to concerns about DNA Contamination in COVID 19 Vaccines?
An email to the South Australian Local Government Association
This is a follow on from my other correspondence to my local council, found:
Here
Yankalilla District Council: Action Request Regarding Port Hedland Council's Motion on COVID-19 Vaccine DNA Contamination
Here
And here Here
Adrian McRae from Port Hedland Council weighs in on a response from a Yankalilla District Council member
So I thought, why not just go to the top, so I wrote to the Councils Peak Body, the South Australian Local Government Association (LGA)
All correspondence can be found here as well.
You are ‘ right on it , Mark...
If they can get ‘ concerned enough to take action on a puff of smoke - ( hmm climate change ) - then where are we with a tyrannical TGA beast who won’t listen , ( for the reasons we all know too well ) -
I saw the rather flimsy answer you had from Yankalilla Cncl... any idea about how many of the 68 councils have been put on notice on our ‘ tga safety concerns & , how many are willing to do something about it ...
Cheers
Les