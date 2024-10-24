Below is my call to action for my local council in regards to DNA contamination in Australian mRNA Covid shots up to 145 time regulatory limit.

I am hoping my council follows the lead of Port Hedland in their response to this serious revelation.

I sincerely thank the whole team who are behind constructing the resources to assist me in writing to my own council to weigh in on this issue. Click 👇

And as always, thank you to Julian Gillespie for all he does.

Anyway below is the email sent to all my councilors and CEO of Yankalilla Council. (all documents found here also)

Good luck

Happy writing

Mark

Share