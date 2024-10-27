This is a follow up from my recent post asking my council to take action, following the lead of Port Hedland Council requesting a halt to the COVID shot due to DNA contamination concerns. 👇

Below are my first responses and in turn my reply back to them.

On Saturday, October 26th, 2024 at 5:13 PM, Davina Quirke <davina.quirke@yankalilla.sa.gov.au> wrote:



Hi, council doesn’t have any control over vaccination. It is an issue for State And Federal Government Cheers Davina

My response

From: Mark Neugebauer <neugie@protonmail.com>

Sent: Sunday, 27 October 2024 1:00 AM

To: Davina Quirke <davina.quirke@yankalilla.sa.gov.au>

CC: Original email list



Subject: Re: Yankalilla District Council: Action Request Regarding Port Hedland Council's Motion on COVID-19 Vaccine DNA Contamination

Hi Davina,

Thank you for your reply.

Yes, I am fully aware of who has control over the approval and roll out of the COVID 19 Vaccine within Australia. Myself and others have the receipts for over 3 years of correspondence to them, which I suspect will come in handy in due course, as will all the receipts of information provided to yourself and fellow council members.

What you do have control over however, Davina, is choosing to comprehend the seriousness of the information now presented to you and deciding whether your Duty of Care as a Council Member compels you to take action to raise awareness within the community and take action as exemplified by Port Hedland Council.

Again "I strongly urge you to put forward a motion similar to the one passed by Port Hedland Council, calling for a halt to the administration of Covid-19 mRNA vaccines use and informing the public of the contamination risks."

I have already provided all of the information and resources required to help taking action regarding this issue a streamlined process for Yanakalilla District Council.

In closing I refer you back to an excerpt from one of the attachments provided in my first email.

"Council members have a duty to act in the best interests of their

constituents. If a council member is informed of a regulatory body failure that poses a risk to

public safety, there are several considerations:

1. Duty of Care: Council members have a responsibility to ensure the safety and well-

being of their constituents. Ignoring a serious issue may be seen as a breach of this

duty.

2. Code of Conduct: Councils typically have a code of conduct that outlines the

responsibilities and ethical obligations of council members. This may include

requirements to report issues of public concern.

3. Public Interest: If the issue endangers lives, it is generally in the public interest for

the council member to raise the matter in council meetings or to take steps to

investigate further.

4. Legal Obligations: While there may not be a specific legal obligation to investigate,

there could be liability issues if a member fails to act on knowledge of a serious risk.

In summary, while there may not be a strict legal requirement to report the issue, ethical

responsibilities and potential liabilities suggest that it would be prudent for the council

member to address the matter in a council meeting or seek further investigation."

Regards

Mark Neugebauer

On Sunday, October 27th, 2024 at 2:39 PM, Shane Grocke <shane.grocke@yankalilla.sa.gov.au> wrote:



Hi Mark, I will find it difficult to support this due to one report that I cannot see having been correlated with anyone else. Science needs to be tested and proven before it becomes fact. I also will find it difficult to support without seeing the outcomes from the Port Hedland Councils letters - which I see where sent this last week, I also do not understand the nature of the politics in Port Hedland and unsure if this is relatable to Yankalilla. I would like to see more scientific studies and correlations, as well as several other councils getting onboard before I would consider this as a motion. Thanks Shane Grocke Councillor, Light Ward District Council of Yankalilla

My response:

Re: Yankalilla District Council: Action Request Regarding Port Hedland Council's Motion on COVID-19 Vaccine DNA Contamination

From: neugie <neugie@protonmail.com>

To: Shane Grocke<shane.grocke@yankalilla.sa.gov.au>

CC: Original list

Date: Sunday, October 27th, 2024 at 10:30 PM

Hi Shane,

Thank you for taking the time to respond to me regarding the concerns raised, it appears you are at least interested in whether there could be cause for concern over what has so far been presented to you.

To address your first point, Rebekha Barnett, an investigative journalist (a real one) has just today published a rebuttal addressing allegations from the TGA that DNA contamination in the mRNA shots is ‘misinformation’. The very detailed article can be found here -

If you are even remotely interested to discover what the noise is all about or perhaps even slightly concerned enough to find out more, I suggest reading the whole lengthy article.

But back to your first point, this from the article (quote):

Russell Broadbent MP's letter and accompanying Science Summary and Supplement are co-signed by 52 internationally esteemed scientists and academics, who are concerned that,

“Excessive synthetic foreign DNA encapsulated in lipid nanoparticles can integrate into human cells, potentially leading to genomic instability, cancers, immune system disruption, and adverse hereditary effects.”

and

THE SCIENCE

To date, the results of independent testing of 49 vials of Pfizer and Moderna mod-RNA vaccines from Australia, Canada, the U.S., and Germany have been published in the studies listed below. All detected synthetic plasmid DNA in levels that exceed the internationally accepted level of 10 nanograms (ng) per dose.

McKernan et al. 2023.

Preprint, 12 vials, 5 batches.

2 x Pfizer bivalent, tamper sealed, in code.

2 x Moderna bivalent, tamper sealed, in code.

8 x Pfizer monovalent, tamper sealed, expired.

Speicher et al. 2023.

Preprint, 27 vials, 12 batches.

5 x Pfizer adult monovalent, tamper sealed, expired.

3 x Pfizer adult bivalent, tamper sealed, expired.

9 x Moderna child/adult monovalent, tamper sealed, expired.

4 x Moderna adult bivalent, tamper sealed, in code.

3 x Moderna child/adult bivalent, tamper sealed, expired.

3 x Moderna adult monovalent, opened, in code.

König and Kirchner 2024.

Peer-reviewed, 7 vials, 7 batches.

4 x Pfizer, expired, tamper sealed.

3 x Pfizer, in code, tamper sealed.

Speicher 2024.

Expert witness report, 3 vials, 3 batches.

1 x Moderna, child/adult monovalent, opened, expired.

2 x Pfizer, child and adult monovalent, tamper sealed, expired.

In addition, cancer genomics scientist Dr Phillip Buckhaults shared the results of his tests on the Pfizer vaccine in sworn testimony to a Senate Medical Affairs Committee, on 12 September 2023. “The Pfizer vaccine is contaminated with DNA,” he said. Watch Buckhault’s presentation here and view the slides here.1

The TGA should be familiar with all of the above preprints and peer-reviewed studies, because all are discussed in Dr David Speicher’s report on Australian Covid vaccine vials, which was supplied to the TGA on 18 September 2024. The TGA has previously provided comment on the König and Kirchner paper here.

End Quote

To address your second point, I see little relevance whether you or other Yankalilla Council Members need to determine the outcome of the sent letters, the fact is, that it does not negate the seriousness of the information I have provided to you directly with evidence, I also believe the politics of Council in this matter is irrelevant and does not need to be relatable to Port Hedland Council.

As mentioned to Davina, you have been provided with information pointing to an issue which could have serious health implications for the people whom you represent, and you certainly have the choice to turn a blind eye and dismiss the seriousness of what has been presented, but you also have the opportunity to act.

I believe your third point is addressed above which I believe ties in with your first point.

I also highly recommend watching an important panel discussion tomorrow Monday 28 October 7pm EDT on the DNA Contamination issue. The speakers will be Prof. Angus Dalgleish, Dr. Paul Marik, Dr. David Speicher, and Australia's own Dr Phillip Altman. - Here https://clubgrubbery.com.au/category/voices/



I hope this helps somewhat towards making a stronger case for a motion to be put forward.

I thank you again.

Mark Neugebauer.

Let’s wait and see what else they come up with.

Mark

