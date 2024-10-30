Adrian McRae from Port Hedland Council weighs in on a response from a Yankalilla District Council member
And I couldn't resist weighing in again as well.
For those needing to get up to speed, this was my first correspondence to my council regarding the DNA Contamination revelations. 👇
Yankalilla District Council: Action Request Regarding Port Hedland Council's Motion on COVID-19 Vaccine DNA Contamination
·
And here I share a couple of responses from councilors. 👇
Since that update Port Hedland Councilor Adrian McRae weighed into one of the responses from Councelor Davina Quirke
Hi, council doesn’t have any control over vaccination. It is an issue for State And Federal Government
Cheers Davina
Here is his response 👇
I felt I also wanted to clarify a few more things with Davina as well 👇
PDF version can also be found HERE
Keep pushing.
Take care
Mark
Mark’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Mark and Adrian, thank you for what you are doing to ask our councils to protect the health and wellbeing of Australian residents. I raised this issue with two councillors in my council ward before the recent elections and got two different answers. Another prospective councillor is a member of a political party, and knowing that party’s lack of interest in pursuing the issue of vaccine safety, I didn’t contact him. The first councillor was adamant that this issue of vaccine contamination is a state and federal issue, while the other was more open. After the answer from the first councillor, I checked online for further information and discovered this: The Victorian public health and wellbeing plan 2023-2027, which sets 10 priorities for public health and wellbeing in Victoria. This is under the heading, “ Municipal public health and wellbeing planning.”
https://www.google.com/search?q=the+victorian+public+health+and+wellbeing+plan+2023-2027&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8&hl=en-gb&client=safari
“The Public Health and Wellbeing Act requires councils to have regard to the state public health and wellbeing plan when developing their municipal public health and wellbeing plans. This is intended to work together to strengthen the health and wellbeing of communities and people…..The priority areas are:
*improving sexual and reproductive health
*reducing harm from tobacco and cigarette use
*improving wellbeing
*increasing healthy eating
*increasing active living
*reducing harm from alcohol and drugs
*tackling climate change and its impacts on health
*reducing all forms of violence
*decreasing antimicrobial resistance across human and animal health
*reducing injury”
I can see in the above document some aspects of Municipal health and wellbeing planning which is most definitely involved in the harmful CoVid vaccines. To say it is not the responsibility of councils is to ignore this document. I hope this is helpful.