Share post
South Australia in Focus Update - 28 November 2024

A quick update on some news of the day
Mark Neugebauer
Nov 28, 2024
Links from topics discussed.

Dr Melissa McCann - https://x.com/drmelissamccann/status/1861911680483201146

Four survivors of vaccine injury unite. - https://x.com/BroadbentMP/status/1861977792105361608

Malaysians Class Action -

PharmaFiles by Aussie17
Malaysians Launch Class Action Lawsuit against Pfizer, the W.H.O., Director-General Tedros And Govt. Officials!
Malaysia is taking a stand against what a group of plaintiffs claims is the biggest global scandal of our time. As revealed in the nation's most widely distributed mainstream newspapers, New Straits Times and The Star, a RM60 million class-action lawsuit has been launched against pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, the World Health Organization (WHO), its Dire…
Bill Gates Must Face Vaccine-Injured - https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/bill-gates-covid-vaccine-lawsuit-netherlands/

ABC’s Kim Williams - https://x.com/wideawake_media/status/1861700601345683631

OPINION: The ABC’s War on Relevance - A National Embarrassment - https://x.com/mdtlion/status/1861736527233163381

TheOtherSideTV’s Damian Coory - https://x.com/OtherSideAus/status/1861633055426838585

Malcolm Roberts Bills to be rushed through - https://x.com/MRobertsQLD/status/1861903198815973682

Topher Field on the Bills rushed through - https://x.com/TopherField/status/1861948860580397310

Jacquie Lambie unloads about the rushed Bills - https://x.com/ausvstheagenda/status/1861905353728049629

