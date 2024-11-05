South Australia in Focus - replay from live

Links discussed.

Richard D Boyle V ATO

Peter Manuel - FLAG

National Free media Summit

Bike Boy on X

Bike Boy Scandal - Web

BlackRock

Monopoloy - Who owns the world

Marks research on Monopoly information

Corbett Report - Blackrock

Corbett Report - Vanguard

Surf Club Forced to Pay Traditional owners

Maria Zee UN Takeover

Brave search AI

Business for Nature

Idaho Health Clinic’s pull COVID Vaccines

Children’s Health Defense

Flouridation - The Guardian

Flouridation - The Highwire

Organ Harvesting - CCP

Machine Antihuminism and the inversion of Family Law

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: Mark Neugebauer accepts no advertising or compensation, and has no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post. However individuals on a personal level my subscribe financially to Mark’s Substack

Share