Nikolai Petrovsky: Then, now and what needs to happen for the future to look brighter for Australians.

Nik walks through the journey of:

Developing a South Australian based COVID 19 Vaccine and the road blocks to approval,

challenging the efficacy of the Emergency Authorised Vaccines rolled out to the Australian population,

the backlash he received and continues to from from speaking out,

informed consent, cancel culture, retribution, toxic culture of the current batch of bureaucrats and regulators

the WHO, CDC, AHPRA, TGA, traditional vaccines are imperfect, but ‘don’t throw the baby out with the bath water’

there must be accountability and punishment for those who acted in bad faith,

keep writing to MP’s and Premier’s to hold their feet to the fire,

Australians must choose wisely at this years Federal Election if they want things to change

There MUST be a Royal Commission into COVID

Nik understands times are tough for many, but for those who have the means, they can discern supporting Nik towards legal costs - Defending Prof. Petrovsky and Academic Free Speech

(note: this campaign has raised about 40k so far – the total number is deceptive as 1M of this was raised in a previous campaign to support Spikogen development but was somehow carried forward to this new campaign)

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” - Edmund Burke

end

