Share post
Mark is joined by Mt Barker Councillor South Ward - Rebecca Hewett

Mark will discuss Mt Barker Councils decision to fund a Survival Day event to be held on Australia Day 26th January 2025
Mark Neugebauer
Jan 24, 2025
Transcript

Stream includes 30 minute overview at the beginning of how it started and what has followed from the Council meeting held on the 20th January 2025.

Links from discussion

Graham Gooding 5AA

Sky News

Daily Telegraph

Rebecca PHON on Waste

Federal VOICE numbers

SA VOICE numbers

Adelaide Hills Council Information

Peter Malinauskas

end

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: Mark Neugebauer accepts no advertising or compensation, and has no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post. However individuals on a personal level may subscribe financially to Mark’s Substack

