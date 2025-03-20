Mark catches up with Steven Tripp, Founder and President of Australians For Better Government

Links

About Steven:

My name is Steven Tripp.

I am a father, a husband and a son.

I grew up in the inner west of Sydney, in a household that loved this country and appreciated how lucky we are to call Australia home.

I am fiercely patriotic and believe in the strength of this nation and its people.

Australia has unbound potential. there is nothing we cannot achieve.

We are brimming with abundant resources, envied for our majestic landscape and natural environment, blessed with pristine agricultural land, and revered as a people who with grit and determination have built the greatest country in the world.

Unfortunately, the one thing we are missing is leadership.

We are void of leaders who will strive to engage in long-term nation building projects that will revolutionise our country; who will reform our economy, embrace a free-market, cut government spending and lower taxes; and who will reduce the size of government and limit the influence of unelected bureaucrats and global interests.

Most of all, Australia needs leaders who will not be afraid to ‘command the narrative’ and restore this country’s pride and faith in itself.

despite a keen interest in politics, i did not involve myself in the political realm.

that was until the COVID pandemic exposed how weak, misguided and dangerous our system of government can be.

my livelihood was threatened by government. it was a completely vulnerable situation. no Australian should ever feel vulnerable or threatened by its government.

that is why i decided to become politically active. i felt i had no choice.

Australia needs good people to stand up.

Australia needs leadership and solutions based policy.

Australia needs leaders who will not bend the knee to political activists or the vocal minority. Leaders who will advance this nation, its economy, its productivity, its industry.

we need leaders who will tell the truth.

we need leaders who will not take a backward step in commanding the narrative.

