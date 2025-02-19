Mark catches up with Bronwyn Holm from EARTHFOOD about her upcoming SA tour.

Bronwyn Holm is the founder of Earthfood, an Australian company specializing in organic biofertilizers and soil conditioners. Her passion for sustainable agriculture and soil health is deeply rooted in her family's history. Her great-grandfather, Eggert Holm, was a Danish-born viticulturist who immigrated to Queensland in the early 1900s. He was renowned for his expertise in viticulture and his advocacy for the Queensland wine industry. Bronwyn's great-grandmother, Annie Holm, was also involved in agriculture, contributing to the family's legacy in farming.

Bronwyn's commitment to soil health and sustainable farming practices led her to develop Earthfood, a product designed to nourish the soil and, by extension, the plants and people that depend on it. Earthfood's unique formulation utilizes living microbes to enhance soil fertility, improve plant health, and increase yields. The product is 100% certified organic and has been scientifically tested and proven to be effective.

Beyond her work with Earthfood, Bronwyn is an international speaker and spokesperson, advocating for the importance of soil health in human and planetary well-being. She has been featured in various podcasts and interviews, discussing topics related to sustainable agriculture and the role of microbiomes in soil and human health.

Through her efforts, Bronwyn aims to continue her family's legacy by promoting practices that restore and maintain the health of our soils, ultimately leading to healthier food and a healthier planet. -

