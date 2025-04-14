Playback speed
Share post
Share post at current time
Episode 52 - ‘Wake up Australia'

Dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix - News and commentary from Bruce's perspective: Monday 14 April 2025
Mark Neugebauer
Apr 14, 2025
1
Transcript

Some content covered this week

  • Governments always lie - UK Met making up 30% of temp readings

  • RFKJ - Autism cause will be known by September, Flu-shots don’t work

  • Upside down world - 2 new dementia cures found - statins and vaccines

  • Election latest - Libs, Labor, Greens all want to buy you with ‘free money’

  • Business leader says immigration makes us smarter and richer? does it?

  • Flashback to Canberra - Critical Thinker Derangement Syndrome

and more

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: Mark Neugebauer accepts no advertising or compensation, and has no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post. However individuals on a personal level may subscribe financially to Mark’s Substack

