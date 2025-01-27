Episode 41 - ‘Wake up Australia'

Topics discussed:

Javier Milei calling out the WEF at DAVOS

Should the Australian Greens end up in the dustbin of political history?

They still want your Super

Trump latest:

One NAtional flag only

import tariffs on countries who’s interests don’t align with the US

MSM attack the release of the JFK papers - by rolling out a JFK grandson

AI driven cancer vaccines

Canadian Opposition leader agrees there are only 2 genders

Did our ‘strong commitment to country’ first peoples kill the megafauna?

Do screens and processed foods cause short sightedness and dental issues.

At last, a worthy Australian of the year, and are some ‘indigenous’ winners frauds?

A snippet of Australia’s history

Changing the date?

Haven’t we got enough dates for Aboriginal Australians?

Millionarire Aboriginal calls for reparations.

end

