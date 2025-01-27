Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3
1

Episode 41 - ‘Wake up Australia'

Dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix, Monday 27 January 2025
Mark Neugebauer
Jan 27, 2025
3
1
Share
Transcript

Topics discussed:

Javier Milei calling out the WEF at DAVOS

Should the Australian Greens end up in the dustbin of political history?

They still want your Super

Trump latest:

  • One NAtional flag only

  • import tariffs on countries who’s interests don’t align with the US

  • MSM attack the release of the JFK papers - by rolling out a JFK grandson

  • AI driven cancer vaccines

Canadian Opposition leader agrees there are only 2 genders

Did our ‘strong commitment to country’ first peoples kill the megafauna?

Do screens and processed foods cause short sightedness and dental issues.

At last, a worthy Australian of the year, and are some ‘indigenous’ winners frauds?

A snippet of Australia’s history

Changing the date?

Haven’t we got enough dates for Aboriginal Australians?

Millionarire Aboriginal calls for reparations.

end

Share

Mark’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: Mark Neugebauer accepts no advertising or compensation, and has no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post. However individuals on a personal level may subscribe financially to Mark’s Substack

Discussion about this podcast

Mark’s Substack
Mark’s Substack
Authors
Mark Neugebauer
Recent Posts
Mark is joined by Mt Barker Councillor South Ward - Rebecca Hewett
  Mark Neugebauer
Mark is joined by Ingi Doyle and producer Debra Leigh from the short Documentary DISSECTION
  Mark Neugebauer
Episode 40 - ‘Wake up Australia'
  Mark Neugebauer
South Australia in Focus - Mark is joined by Jody Clune from the National Electoral Representatives Alignment (NERA)
  Mark Neugebauer
South Australia in Focus Update - Monday 20 January 2025
  Mark Neugebauer
South Australia in Focus Update - Saturday 18 January 2025
  Mark Neugebauer
DISSECTION, the Witness Statement of Ingi Doyle
  Mark Neugebauer