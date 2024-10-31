Episode 30 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix

0:00 - Intro
0:45 - CLO Collaboration - https://rumble.com/c/Cafelockedout
3:20 - Mark and Bruce’s journey together:
12:37 - Bruce’s input for intro
20:05 - Bruce’s topics of the week
24:25 - Curing inflation with more government spending
31:25 - The war on food - red mat bad again
Britons Urged to eat less meat
How much red meat is too much?
37:20 - Lithium batteries are torching garbage trucks
Electric Bin Lorry Bursts into flames
Hazard waste sparks garbage truck fires
40:46 - Coldest October morning in decades causing the ‘Maps’ to go red
45:35 - ‘COVID’ double risk of heart attack
C19 Vaccination related Myocarditis Korean nationwide study
Greater Cardiac risk - Mccullough
59:20 - ‘Mistakes were made’ with the rollout so we need a CDC next time
Victorian firefighters still banned from work
1:17:35 - Another conservative speaker barred from visiting Australia, and the world is noticing.
Extremist influencer Cancelled
Fact File: Can Hate preachers be banned?
1:33:35 - New Victorian and NSW laws will advantage tenants over landlords - and ‘worsen’ the rental crisis.
1:42:00 - Jane Halton et al - Event 201
1:45:00 - The ballad of Dr Bruce Paix
1:51:00 - Close
