Episode 30 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix

3:20 - Mark and Bruce’s journey together:

12:37 - Bruce’s input for intro

20:05 - Bruce’s topics of the week

24:25 - Curing inflation with more government spending

The Australian

31:25 - The war on food - red mat bad again

Cut Meat and Dairy

Britons Urged to eat less meat

How much red meat is too much?

37:20 - Lithium batteries are torching garbage trucks

Electric Bin Lorry Bursts into flames

Hazard waste sparks garbage truck fires

40:46 - Coldest October morning in decades causing the ‘Maps’ to go red

Climate crisis miscarriages

45:35 - ‘COVID’ double risk of heart attack

C19 Vaccination related Myocarditis Korean nationwide study

Greater Cardiac risk - Mccullough

Causality

Gaslight

59:20 - ‘Mistakes were made’ with the rollout so we need a CDC next time

Betrayal of trust

US-Style CDC combat fake news

Masks

CDC - Staying up to date

Victorian firefighters still banned from work

Misinformation legislation

US Election variety reporting

1:17:35 - Another conservative speaker barred from visiting Australia, and the world is noticing.

Extremist influencer Cancelled

Slavery in History

Global Slavery Index

Candice Owens is a Bigot

Milo canceled

Fact File: Can Hate preachers be banned?

1:33:35 - New Victorian and NSW laws will advantage tenants over landlords - and ‘worsen’ the rental crisis.

Huge win for Renters

No-fault evictions banned

1:42:00 - Jane Halton et al - Event 201

Employees trust their CEO’s

CEPI

1:45:00 - The ballad of Dr Bruce Paix

CLO FB Video

Song on BeatStars

1:51:00 - Close

