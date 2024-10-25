Episode 29 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix

0:00 - Intro

0:39 - DNA Contamination Update

7:54 - ACA, MAD, WHO

10:05 - Bruce’s feedback on intro

20:22 - Overview Bruce’s topics

25:47 - National Free Media Summit 2.0

31:28 - Why prioritise dependent energy if the weather is getting worse?: Tassie Hydro impacted by drought

35:02 - More banking outages

36:12 - Capital gains tax too low?

39:44 - CO2 Levels in naturally ventilated vs air conditioned schoolrooms

43:27 - The gender pay gap in sports - again…

57:20 - It’s not easy being a green car engine (hybrids work harder)

1:09:30 - Electric fire truck catches fire, burns down fire station.

1:12:18 - Bogan Senator Lidia Thorpe admits to fraud and deception.

1:22:38 - Teflon Dan Andrews outrageous appointment

1:24:50 - Closing

1:25:16 - End

