0:00 - Intro
0:39 - DNA Contamination Update
7:54 - ACA, MAD, WHO
10:05 - Bruce’s feedback on intro
20:22 - Overview Bruce’s topics
25:47 - National Free Media Summit 2.0
31:28 - Why prioritise dependent energy if the weather is getting worse?: Tassie Hydro impacted by drought
35:02 - More banking outages
36:12 - Capital gains tax too low?
39:44 - CO2 Levels in naturally ventilated vs air conditioned schoolrooms
43:27 - The gender pay gap in sports - again…
57:20 - It’s not easy being a green car engine (hybrids work harder)
1:09:30 - Electric fire truck catches fire, burns down fire station.
1:12:18 - Bogan Senator Lidia Thorpe admits to fraud and deception.
1:22:38 - Teflon Dan Andrews outrageous appointment
1:24:50 - Closing
1:25:16 - End
Episode 29 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix