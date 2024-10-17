Episode 28 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix

0:00 - Intro

0:30 - South Australia’s Late Term Abortion vote update

15:45 - Overview, Bruce’s topics of the week.

18:45 - Robovacs are spying on us

23:00 - Another banking outage

27:50 - More attacks on our food supply

33:10 - Dr Kendrick vindicated on statins

40:38 - Fluoride “does” lower IQ

46:00 - Hurricanes destroy Florida Solar ‘farms’

49:40 - More Water logged EV’s

51:25 - More fraudulent temperature measurements

1:01:54 - Gold hits a record high (or $ to record low?)

1:08:55 - For your safety

1:12:30 - The untimely death of a popular musician.

1:17:16 - Close

