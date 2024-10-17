0:00 - Intro
0:30 - South Australia’s Late Term Abortion vote update
15:45 - Overview, Bruce’s topics of the week.
18:45 - Robovacs are spying on us
23:00 - Another banking outage
27:50 - More attacks on our food supply
33:10 - Dr Kendrick vindicated on statins
40:38 - Fluoride “does” lower IQ
46:00 - Hurricanes destroy Florida Solar ‘farms’
49:40 - More Water logged EV’s
51:25 - More fraudulent temperature measurements
1:01:54 - Gold hits a record high (or $ to record low?)
1:08:55 - For your safety
1:12:30 - The untimely death of a popular musician.
1:17:16 - Close
Episode 28 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix