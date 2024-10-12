Episode 27 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix

0:00 - Intro

2:20 - Is the answer to exposing DNA Contamination in Vaccines via Australia’s Councils?

6:00 - Continuing the fight against the MAD Bill!

9:40 - South Australian National Free Media Summit 2.0

10:40 - Bruce’s Topic’s for the week

13:35 - Confirmation modern cars are spying on us

21:45 - Confirmation our health regulators are captive to industry

23:55 - Keeping the defibrillator on COVID

29:55 - Confirmation the ‘pager attacks’ were a portent for something more

33:55 - Free speech is important, as is protest, including speech and protest we don’t like

1:01:50 - How citizens resist bad laws

1:06:54 - EV’s, hurricanes and mandatory evacuation orders

1:17:40 - RNZN loses its first ship since WW2, is DEI to blame?

1:21:45 - X win against e-safety commissioner

1:23:50 - Managed retreat, a plan for your land ownership rights.

1:26:25 - Close

