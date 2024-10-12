Episode 27 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix

0:00 - Intro
2:20 - Is the answer to exposing DNA Contamination in Vaccines via Australia’s Councils?
6:00 - Continuing the fight against the MAD Bill!
9:40 - South Australian National Free Media Summit 2.0
10:40 - Bruce’s Topic’s for the week
13:35 - Confirmation modern cars are spying on us
21:45 - Confirmation our health regulators are captive to industry
23:55 - Keeping the defibrillator on COVID
29:55 - Confirmation the ‘pager attacks’ were a portent for something more
33:55 - Free speech is important, as is protest, including speech and protest we don’t like
1:01:50 - How citizens resist bad laws
1:06:54 - EV’s, hurricanes and mandatory evacuation orders
1:17:40 - RNZN loses its first ship since WW2, is DEI to blame?
1:21:45 - X win against e-safety commissioner
1:23:50 - Managed retreat, a plan for your land ownership rights.
1:26:25 - Close
