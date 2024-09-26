Playback speed
Episode 26 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix

Thursday 26 September 2024
Mark Neugebauer
Sep 26, 2024
0:00 - Intro

1:00 - What you can do about the Mis/Dis info Bill

2:50 - Government’s misinformation about Electricity prices

3:30 - Termination of Pregnancy (Terminations and Live Births)Amendment Bill 2024

6:30 - Councils back flip on Australian Day Celebrations

10:00 - Overview of Bruce’s topics

12:20 - Update on exploding pagers

14:20 - Update on 2nd Trump assassination attempt

19:30 - Are internet connected cars a national security risk?

33:00 - The future risk of ‘EVERYTHING’ connected to the internet or hackable

38:30 - ACCC vs Cole and Wollies

41:10 - What is money and why is it broken? (hint - government)

1:12:50 - Get your ‘free’ shingles vax

1:17:40 - Adelaide’s new housing project for vulnerable women

1:18:55 - Closing commentary

1:21:36 - end

Previous article on Money including links to Mike Maloney videos 👇

Global Financial Manipulation

Global Financial Manipulation

Mark Neugebauer
·
Mar 10
Global Financial Manipulation

Have you heard people talking about Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC’s), zero cash, Universal Basic Income (UBI’S), ATM and Bank closures, limits to the funds you can withdraw, etc.?

Read full story

